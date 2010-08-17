Medco to acquire United BioSource Corp in $730 million deal

US pharmacy benefits management firm Medco Health Solutions has announced a definitive agreement to acquire closely-held United BioSource Corp (UBC) in an all-cash transaction valued at approximately $730 million.

The combination of America's leading advanced pharmacy with one of the world's most respected sources of post-approval drug and device research extends Medco's core capabilities in data analytics and research to further accelerate pharmaceutical knowledge - advancing patient safety and furthering evidence-based medicine, said Medco.