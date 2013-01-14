Medical research to underpin Finland's future growth

Medical research - and pharmaceutical research as its integral part - can constitute an important footing for Finland’s future growth, according to Jussi Merikallio, general manager of trade group Pharma Industry Finland (PIF), noting that a recent PIF survey crystallizes six factors to unleash the growth potential of pharmaceutical research in Finland.

Mr Merikallio has called on the State to take unambiguous and determined action to attract pharmaceutical and medical research investments and hence jobs in the country. Prepared by Ramboll Management Consulting and published in the "From idea to improvement" seminar, the survey suggests that the Finnish innovation policy does not recognize the pharmaceutical industry from a research and innovation perspective.