Medicines Australia releases model for transparency in payments to health care professionals

Medicines Australia on Friday (June 21) released the findings of its long-awaited Transparency Working Group’s model for reporting the payments made to health care professionals by pharmaceutical companies. The Working Group has developed a model similar to the US Physicians Payments Sunshine Act, under which companies must disclose all payments to health care professionals over a nominal value.
Medicines Australia chief executive Brendan Shaw said the release of the transparency model for consultation was a key milestone in the process established by pharma trade group to provide greater transparency to the important relationships between the industry and healthcare professionals.
News comes as bill rejected
