Thursday 8 January 2026

Medicines Australia says PBS is costing less than expected

Pharmaceutical
25 September 2014

Trade group Medicines Australia says the release of the 2013-14 Final Budget Outcome shows the government has spent less than they anticipated on the Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme (PBS).

It said that the Final Budget Outcome has seen a write down of PBS expenditure of A$168 million ($148 million) in the four months since the 2014 Federal Budget, while it is the fifth consecutive time the government has had to revise its figures downwards. It added that the PBS is costing 14% less, or A$1.7 billion, less than the government forecast it would in 2011.

Medicines Australia chairman Martin Cross said: “The latest Budget figures add to a growing body of evidence showing the PBS is sustainable, and in fact, the PBS has not grown in real terms for five years. The price disclosure reforms agreed between government and industry continue to pay off for government, with another un-budgeted $168 million in savings over the past four months alone. Let’s not forget in August, the Parliamentary Budget Office forecast growth in PBS spending will slow to 0.3% annually out to 2024-25.”

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
Biotechnology
Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
$160 million Series A round for Alveus
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
NAMs and the pragmatic path to safer first-in-human studies
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
Beacon Therapeutics’ Series C financing raises over $75 million
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Santhera licenses Agamree to Nxera Pharma
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
InduPro Therapeutics inks oncology collaboration with Lilly
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
TECregen banks $12.5 million for thymus regeneration tech
8 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Scenic Biotech
A clinical-stage biotech based in Amsterdam, specializing in "modifier therapy"—an approach that targets genes other than the primary disease-causing one, to restore cellular balance.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

NAMs and the pragmatic path to safer first-in-human studies
8 January 2026
Santhera licenses Agamree to Nxera Pharma
8 January 2026
TECregen banks $12.5 million for thymus regeneration tech
8 January 2026
Engitix adds $25m to fuel ECM-driven push in cancer and fibrosis
8 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze