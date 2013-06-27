Medicines Australia takes step towards greater transparency with Advisory Board report

Greater transparency has been promised with the release of the first report of Advisory Board meetings held in the first quarter of this year, by pharma trade group Medicines Australia today (June 28). The new reporting provisions are part of the 17th edition of its Code of Conduct, introduced at the beginning of the year.

Medicines Australia chief executive Brendan Shaw said: “The new provisions in Edition 17 of the Code are a major step towards greater transparency, providing greater confidence that interactions between health care professionals and companies are appropriate. The first of these new initiatives, Advisory Board reports, is another step in the journey to greater transparency.”

He said there will be further reports on expenditure on health care professional consultants and support for health consumer organizations early next year.