Medicines Australia welcomes new trade agreement with China

Australia yesterday signed the Free Trade Agreement with China, after nearly 10 years of negotiations, with Trade and Investment Minister Andrew Robb saying the deal was the most significant China had ever signed with a developed country.
Under the deal, Australia and China will cut tariffs and remove other impediments to exports, in return for which Australia will relax rules on inward investment from Chinese companies by increasing the threshold at which private investment attracts scrutiny from Australian authorities. The government said 14 commercial agreements were signed, covering projects potentially worth more than $20 billion.
Trade organization Medicines Australia chief executive Tim James today welcomed the new Free Trade Agreement with China and another open door to growth for Australia’s pharmaceutical industry.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze