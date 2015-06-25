Medicines Australia welcomes recommendations of independent review into TGA

Medicines Australia, the representative body for the Australian pharma industry, has said it welcomes the recommendations of an independent review into the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA).

If adopted, this would help cut time delays and improve access to new medicines in Australia. The review examined the TGA’s regulatory framework and processes with a view to identifying areas of unnecessary red tape and opportunities to enhance and streamline the framework.

Tim James, chief executive of Medicines Australia, said the industry is keen to work with government to maintain and evolve its current system. Mr James said: “It’s pleasing to see that many of the recommendations proposed by Medicines Australia have been adopted in this report. Encouraging work sharing with overseas regulators, accelerated approval pathways and retaining the capacity of the TGA to undertake assessments of therapeutic goods are sensible proposals and it’s good to see that this independent report agrees.”