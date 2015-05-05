The Medicines Company sales fall 28.6% quarter-on-quarter

US pharma firm The Medicines Company (Nasdaq: MDCO) reported a 28.6% fall in quarterly revenue for the first quarter of 2015 on a year-on-year basis.

Worldwide net revenue decreased from $177.2 million in the first quarter of 2014 to $126.5 million in the first quarter of this year, which also compared negatively with the consensus estimate of $138.8 million.

Adjusted net income for the first quarter of 2015 was $5.7 million, or $0.08 per share. In the same quarter last year, The Medicines Company posted earnings per share of $0.33 and adjusted net income of $22.1 million.