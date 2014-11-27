Medicines for Malaria Venture signs collaboration with Cipla and Strides Arcolab for rectal artesunate

The Medicines for Malaria Venture has signed collaboration agreements with Indian pharma companies Cipla (BSE: 500087) and Strides Arcolab (BSE: 532531) to develop rectal artesunate for pre-referral treatment of children with severe malaria.
The collaboration has been established under a project funded by global health initiative UNITAID with an aim to develop a rectal artesunate product to submit to WHO prequalification. Both companies will develop a product building on clinical studies led by TDR, the Special Program for Research and Training in Tropical Diseases hosted by the World Health Organization.
The goal is to achieve prequalification of a product by 2016.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze