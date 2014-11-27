Medicines for Malaria Venture signs collaboration with Cipla and Strides Arcolab for rectal artesunate

The Medicines for Malaria Venture has signed collaboration agreements with Indian pharma companies Cipla (BSE: 500087) and Strides Arcolab (BSE: 532531) to develop rectal artesunate for pre-referral treatment of children with severe malaria.

The collaboration has been established under a project funded by global health initiative UNITAID with an aim to develop a rectal artesunate product to submit to WHO prequalification. Both companies will develop a product building on clinical studies led by TDR, the Special Program for Research and Training in Tropical Diseases hosted by the World Health Organization.

The goal is to achieve prequalification of a product by 2016.