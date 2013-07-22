Medicines shortages reported in Ireland

The Irish Pharmacy Union (IPU) is warning that shortages of medicine are posing a serious risk to the public. A survey conducted by the union has found that 91% of pharmacists say shortages have worsened in the past 12 months. The lack of alternatives to out-of-stock drugs is the main cause of shortages.
"It's been a major problem, and something that pharmacists spend many hours … trying to source medicines from various sources to try and satisfy our patients' needs," said IPU President Rory O'Donnell, reported by the Irish Examiner.
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