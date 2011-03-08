MediciNova sets up JV with Chinese firm Zhejiang Medicine

Japan-based bio-pharmaceutical firm MediciNova (TK: 4875, which is publicly traded in the USA (Nasdaq: MNOV), has signed a letter of intent with Chinese drugmaker Zhejiang Medicine for the formation of a joint venture company to develop and commercialize MediciNova's MN-221 in China.

MediciNova is engaged in the acquisition and development of low molecular pharmaceutical products for diseases for which no effective treatments are available mainly in the US market.