Medigene acquires Trianta Immunotherapies

Germany’s Medigene (MDG: DE) this morning revealed that it has acquired 100% of the shares of the Munich-based company Trianta Immunotherapies GmbH (Trianta), a spin-off of the Helmholtz Zentrum Munchen.
Previous Trianta shareholders will receive 1,017,811 newly issued Medigene shares worth around 4 million euros ($5.5 million) and potential incremental payments in further Medigene shares or in cash of up to a maximum total of 5.875 million euros on the achievement of future milestones.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
| Headless Content Management with Blaze