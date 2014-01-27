Medigene acquires Trianta Immunotherapies

Germany’s Medigene (MDG: DE) this morning revealed that it has acquired 100% of the shares of the Munich-based company Trianta Immunotherapies GmbH (Trianta), a spin-off of the Helmholtz Zentrum Munchen.

Previous Trianta shareholders will receive 1,017,811 newly issued Medigene shares worth around 4 million euros ($5.5 million) and potential incremental payments in further Medigene shares or in cash of up to a maximum total of 5.875 million euros on the achievement of future milestones.