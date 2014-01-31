Medigene’s buy of Trianta is “lucrative move” say analysts

Medigene’s (MDG: DE) 4 million euro ($5.5 million) purchase of fellow German company Trianta Immunotherapies could be a “potentially transformational” deal in a biotech hot spot, according to analysts.

Analysts at Edison Equity Research say that the deal, announced on Monday, gives Medigene access to three types of immunotherapy assets (a dendritic cell [DC] vaccine is in Phase I/II studies). With the total value capped at more than 10 million euros, it says “this could prove to be a shrewd and lucrative move”.