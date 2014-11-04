MedImmune to acquire company to strengthen focus on biomarkers in immuno-oncology

MedImmune, a US subsidiary of Anglo-Swedish pharma major AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) has entered into an agreement to acquire Definiens, a privately-held, Germany-headquartered company.

Under the terms of the accord, MedImmune will acquire 100% of Definiens’ shares for an initial consideration of $150 million and make additional predetermined milestone payments. Definiens will continue to operate its business with third-party customers. The proposed transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2014.