MedImmune to acquire company to strengthen focus on biomarkers in immuno-oncology

MedImmune, a US subsidiary of Anglo-Swedish pharma major AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) has entered into an agreement to acquire Definiens, a privately-held, Germany-headquartered company.
Under the terms of the accord, MedImmune will acquire 100% of Definiens’ shares for an initial consideration of $150 million and make additional predetermined milestone payments. Definiens will continue to operate its business with third-party customers. The proposed transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2014.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
| Headless Content Management with Blaze