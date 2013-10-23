Medivation and Astellas reveal positive Phase III results for prostate cancer drug

Medivation (Nasdaq: MDVN) and Japanese drug major Astellas Pharma (TYO: 4503) have announced positive results from the Phase III PREVAIL trial of Xtandi (enzalutamide) in prostate cancer.

The trial was carried out in more than 1,700 men with metastatic prostate cancer that has progressed despite androgen deprivation therapy and who have not yet received chemotherapy.

Study details