Medivir and Daewoong drop hep C drug candidate

Swedish infectious disease drug developer Medivir (STO:MVIR-B) said on Friday (September 6) that it has discontinued the development of its hepatitis B compound, MIV-210, based on a joint decision with partner South Korean drugmaker Daewoong Pharmaceutical. Notwithstanding, the Swedish firm’s shares rose 2.1% to 83.50 kronor that day.
Under the terms of this collaboration deal, Daewoong has been responsible for the R&D work. MIV-210 has a demonstrably competitive antiviral activity but, like other drugs of this class, does not completely eradicate HBV. The commercial environment for HBV drugs, with the current standard of care approaching generic status, requires a robust cure profile. To achieve this cure profile would require combination with other drugs with different and new mechanisms.
“In light of the characteristics MIV-210 could offer for the treatment of Hepatitis B, we have together with our partner Daewoong decided to abandon the development activities with MIV-210,” said Maris Hartmanis, chief executive of Medivir.
