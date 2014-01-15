MegaPharm receives marketing and reimbursement approval for Ruconest in Israel

Privately-owned Israeli pharmaceutical company MegaPharm, partner of Dutch biotech company Pharming Group (NYSE Euronext: PHARM), has received marketing approval for Ruconest (recombinant human C1 inhibitor) in Israel.
The approved indication is for the treatment of acute angioedema attacks in adults with hereditary angioedema (HAE) due to C1 esterase inhibitor deficiency. Ruconest was also approved by the reimbursement committee, to be added on the Israel Health basket with no extra costs.
Under the agreement, MegaPharm will purchase its commercial supply of Ruconest from Pharming at a supply price based on a percentage of net sales. The number of HAE patients in Israel is estimated at approximately 250. MegaPharm anticipate launching Ruconest during the first quarter of this year.
