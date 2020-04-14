MEI Pharma and Kyowa Kirin expand collaboration for ME-401

USA-based MEI Pharma (Nasdaq: MEIP) saw its shares rocket nearly 50% to $2.49 by mid-afternoon today.
This followed the news that MEI and Japan’s Kyowa Kirin (TYO: 4151) have entered into a global license, development and commercialization agreement to further develop and commercialize MEI’s ME-401, an oral, once-daily, investigational drug-candidate, selective for phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta (PI3Kδ), in clinical development for the treatment of B-cell malignancies.
The two companies first announced a collaboration on ME-401 for Japan in November 2018. Under the news deal, MEI and Kyowa Kirin will co-develop and co-promote ME-401 in the USA, with MEI booking all revenue from US sales. Kyowa Kirin has exclusive commercialization rights outside of the USA.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze