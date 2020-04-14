Sunday 11 January 2026

MEI Pharma and Kyowa Kirin expand collaboration for ME-401

14 April 2020
USA-based MEI Pharma (Nasdaq: MEIP) saw its shares rocket nearly 50% to $2.49 by mid-afternoon today.

This followed the news that MEI and Japan’s Kyowa Kirin (TYO: 4151) have entered into a global license, development and commercialization agreement to further develop and commercialize MEI’s ME-401, an oral, once-daily, investigational drug-candidate, selective for phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta (PI3Kδ), in clinical development for the treatment of B-cell malignancies.

The two companies first announced a collaboration on ME-401 for Japan in November 2018. Under the news deal, MEI and Kyowa Kirin will co-develop and co-promote ME-401 in the USA, with MEI booking all revenue from US sales. Kyowa Kirin has exclusive commercialization rights outside of the USA.

