Meiji and Takeda to co-promote Rozerem for insomnia

Fellow Japanese drugmakers Meiji Seika Pharma and Takeda Pharmaceutical (TYO: 4502) have finalized a co-promotion agreement in Japan regarding Rozerem (ramelteon, TAK-375) for treatment of insomnia that Takeda currently manufactures and markets. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
In accordance with this accord, Meiji will commence promotional activities for Rozerem on October 1 mainly targeting psychiatric institutions covered by MRs fully dedicated to the CNS field. Takeda will continue its current promotional activities which target all medical institutions, including psychiatric institutions.
