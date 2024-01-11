Menarini and Insilico ink license deal for novel KAT6 inhibitor

Privately-held Italian drugmaker Menarini has announced two licensing deals.
Menarini and its US subsidiary Stemline Therapeutics have entered into an exclusive licensing agreement with AI-driven biotech Insilico Medicines granting Stemline the global rights to develop and commercialize a novel, small molecule KAT6A inhibitor designed using Insilico’s AI platform, as a potential treatment for hormone sensitive cancers and other oncology indications.
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