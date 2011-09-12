Menarini strongly denies it is looking to sell or list on stock exchange

Family-owned Italian drugmaker Menarini categorically denies that it has given any kind of mandate to investment bank Mediobanca for a possible agreement with a private equity fund, an alliance with a major pharmaceutical group, the sale of the Menarini parent company, its listing on the stock exchange or any similar corporate transaction, as was reported on Friday in the national newspaper Il Mondo.

The controlling Aleotti family categorically denies the report, saying that it is entirely without grounds, and that no sort of mandate, not even exploratory, was given to Mediobanca or any other institutions in relation to such hypotheses which have never been taken into consideration by the ownership.