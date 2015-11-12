Merck 3rd-qtr beats forecasts, ups full-year guidance

German life sciences group Merck KGaA (MRK: DE) this morning posted financial results, showing that third-quarter 2015 sales rose 6.8% to 3.12 billion euros ($3.35 billion), beating the average analysts’ estimate for 3.17 billion euros.

The group performance was helped by $17 billion acquisition of specialty chemical firm Sigma-Aldrich. Merck’s shares rose by 3.3% to 94.05 euros by mid-morning CET.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) pre-exceptionals climbed 10.2% to 944 million euros, beating analysts' forecasts of 888 million euros, and net income soars by 46.3% to 364 million euros.