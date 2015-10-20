Merck and UNESCO partner to build research capacity in Africa

German sciences and pharma company Merck KGaA (MRK: DE) has launched in partnership with United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) the first edition of the UNESCO-Merck Africa Research Summit, to be held in Geneva, Switzerland.

The summit aims to address the vital role of scientific research in the improvement and sustainable development of the African population health, with specific emphasis on how to translate knowledge into action.

“Merck is very pleased to join forces with UNESCO and take together an active role in addressing health challenges and strengthening the role of scientific research in life sciences and medical sciences for Africa," said Stefan Oschmann, vice chairman of the executive board and deputy chief executive of Merck, at the inauguration of the UNESCO-Merck Africa Research Summit. "The summit will bring together researchers from across Africa to discuss the generation, sharing and dissemination of research data with the aim of identifying development opportunities that will contribute to building research capacity, accelerating access to innovative health solutions and sustaining innovation in Africa," he added.