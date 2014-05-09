Merck appoints Marcus Kuhnert as Group CFO

Germany’s Merck (MRK: DE) has appointed Marcus Kuhnert as Group Chief Financial Officer. Mr Kuhnert will become a member of Merck’s Executive Board with unlimited personal liability as of August 1, 2014.
Mr Kuhnert has been CFO of Henkel’s Laundry & Home Care business unit since 2010. He started his career as Corporate Controller at Henkel in 1999 and as of 2003 headed Group Financial Statements & Subsidiary Controlling. As of 2007, he worked in Singapore as Regional General Manager for Henkel-Adhesive in South East Asia and played a key role in integrating the largest acquisition in Henkel’s history. In 2008 he took charge of the CEO Office and Strategy Development as well as Corporate Communications ad interim as of 2009.
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