Merck banks on Latin America for growth of Consumer Health business

German pharma and life sciences major Merck KGaA (MRK: DE) says it expects the Latin America region to keep driving growth at its Consumer Health business, as demand for consumer goods in the region is constantly rising.
“Along with a growing consumer demand, Latin America sees a rise in the need for healthcare products and a trend towards consumer goods making daily life more convenient,” said Uta Kemmerich-Keil, chief executive and president of Merck’s Consumer Health business, at the Financial Times Latin America Healthcare & Life Sciences Summit, held on September 29 in Miami, USA. “Our business is well positioned to anticipating the region’s rapidly changing demographics and responding to consumers’ healthcare needs,” she added.
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