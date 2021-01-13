Merck & Co executes option on novel small molecule program

Tokyo’s Taiho Pharmaceutical and UK-based Astex Pharmaceuticals, both subsidiaries of Japanese drug major Otsuka Pharmaceutical (TYO: 4768), have extended a licensing deal with Merck & Co (NYSE: MRK).

Under the terms of the deal, Merck, which is known outside of the USA and Canada as MSD, gains an exclusive license related to a small molecule drug discovery program targeting the multifunctional therapeutic target SHP2.

An option for Merck to acquire the exclusive license to the Astex-Taiho SHP2 program was included as part of an earlier strategic oncology collaboration, agreed in 2020.