Merck & Co opens new $120 million manufacturing plant in China

US Pharma giant Merck & Co (NYSE: MRK) has opened its new pharmaceutical manufacturing facility in Hangzhou, China, which will package Merck medicines for China and the Asia Pacific region and will become a critical part of the group’s global supply chain, and involved an investment of nearly $120 million.

“This new facility helps Merck to achieve our mission of helping the world be well by bringing our innovative, high-quality medicines to more patients in China,” said Willie Deese, executive vice president, and president of Merck Manufacturing. “It also extends our long-standing partnership with the Chinese government and our unequivocal commitment to help broaden access to quality health care throughout China,” he added.