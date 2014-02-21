Merck & Co partners with Cipla for Indian marketing of raltegravir

US pharma giant Merck & Co (NYSE: MRK), known as MSD outside North America, has announced the formation of an India-specific strategic partnership with India's Cipla, which will gain a non-exclusive license to market, promote and distribute Merck’ HIV drug Isentress (raltegravir) 400mg under a different brand name in India.

Access to treatment and patient centric approach are cornerstone to this partnership, with this model both companies expect to broaden reach of raltegravir in private and public markets in India. Access to raltegravir is important for patients who require it as part of third line salvage regimen where there are few options left, noted Cipla. Raltegravir was launched by MSD India in November 2010.

Complementary partnership