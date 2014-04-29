Merck & Co posts mixed 1st-qtr 2014 results

US pharma giant Merck & Co (NYSE: MRK) today reported first-quarter 2014 adjusted diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.88, up from $0.85, and revenues of $10.26 billion, down 3%. Merck’s shares gained 3.05% to $58.44 in mid-morning New York trading.
EPS beat consensus analysts’ estimates of $0.79 but sales missed forecast of $10.44 billion, according to Thomson Reuters. Non-generally accepted accounting principle (GAAP) net income came in at $2.60 billion, a slight rise of 0.6%.
Pharmaceutical sales took a 3% hit from currency exchange rates and total drug sales were down 5% from $8.89 billion to $8.45 billion.
