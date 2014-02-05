Merck & Co results disappoint, as the firm takes a hit from generics

Reporting fourth-quarter and full-year 2013 financial results yesterday, US pharma giant Merck & Co (NYSE: MRK) said that revenues for the three months fell 4% to$11.32 billion, missing Wall Street forecasts of $11.36 billion, reflecting unfavourable exchange rates and patent expiries.

Fourth-quarter 2013 non-generally accepted (GAPP) earnings per share Increased by 6% over the prior year to $0.88, missing expectations by $0.05. Excluding certain Items; GAAP EPS decreased by 13% to $0.26.

Merck shares rose 2.2% to $54.71 in early trading, but this was largely attributed to the fact that the firm also announced research collaborations with Incyte, Pfizer and Amgen linked to expectations for Merck's MK-3475 drug candidate (see separate story on the latter).