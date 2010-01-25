Merck & Co 'rewrites history' on pricing AIDS drug, Isentress, accuses AHF

The controversy around US drug giant Merck & Co's pricing for its key AIDS drug Isentress (raltegravir) - at nearly $13,000 per patient yearly, the most expensive first line AIDS therapy on the US market today - continued last week following the company's reaction to recent public criticism of its AIDS drug pricing, alleges the AIDS Healthcare Foundation. Merck ramped up its damage control PR efforts, issuing a press release that sought to rewrite the history of Isentress and deflect attention by claiming the AHF has been unfairly attacking the firm.
In its press statement dated January 12, Merck officials claimed, "When Isentress was approved, we established its price with the expectation that it would become first-line treatment," said Patrick Bergstedt, senior vice president and general manager, infectious diseases at Merck.
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