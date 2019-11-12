Merck & Co's Ervebo becomes first Ebola vaccine to gain approval

US pharma giant Merck (NYSE: MRK) has revealed that the European Commission has granted a conditional marketing authorization to Ervebo for active immunization of individuals 18 years of age or older to protect against Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) caused by Zaire Ebola virus.
Vytenis Anriukaitis, Commissioner in charge of Health and Food Safety, said: “Finding a vaccine as soon as possible against this terrible virus has been a priority for the international community ever since Ebola hit West Africa five years ago. Today's decision is therefore a major step forward in saving lives in Africa and beyond.”
