Sunday 11 January 2026

Merck & Co's manufacturing muscle drafted in to help make J&J's COVID-19 vaccine

Pharmaceutical
3 March 2021
merck_large

Weeks after abandoning its own efforts to develop a COVID-19 vaccine, Merck & Co (NYSE: MRK) has agreed to help manufacture another company’s jab.

The US pharma giant has entered into agreements with Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE: JNJ) Janssen unit to support the manufacturing and supply of its SARS-CoV-2/COVID-19 vaccine.

"This funding from BARDA will allow us to accelerate our efforts to scale up our manufacturing capacity"Merck will use its facilities in the USA to produce drug substance, formulate and fill vials of J&J’s vaccine.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Merck drops two COVID-19 vaccine candidates
25 January 2021
Biotechnology
COVID-19 Vaccine Janssen becomes 4th backed for authorization by EMA
11 March 2021
Pharmaceutical
Exec change at Merck, as Mike Nally quits top marketing job
18 March 2021
Biotechnology
Merck to discontinue MK-7110 for COVID-19 development
15 April 2021


Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026
Vanda’s sNDA for Hetlioz rejected again by FDA
9 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze