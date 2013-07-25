Merck & Co's NDA for vorapaxar accepted for standard review by US FDA

US pharma giant Merck & Co (NYSE: MRK) has said the New Drug Application (NDA) for its once-troubled investigational anti-thrombotic medicine, vorapaxar, has been accepted for standard review by the US Food and Drug Administration.
Merck is seeking FDA approval of vorapaxar for the secondary prevention of cardiovascular events in patients with a history of heart attack and no history of stroke or transient ischemic attack (TIA).
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