Thursday 8 January 2026

Merck & Co sales and earnings fall, hit by patent expiries, but beat expectations

Pharmaceutical
4 February 2013

Shares of US pharma giant Merck & Co (NYSE: MRK) tracked 2.9% lower to $41.98 Friday morning, when the company reported financial results for the fourth-quarter and full-year 2012, showing that net income has declined 7.3% to $1.4 billion, or $0.46 a share. Non-GAAP earnings per share of $0.83, excluding certain items, beat the $0.85 average estimates of 17 analysts polled by Bloomberg. Fourth-quarter worldwide sales were $11.7 billion, a decline of 5%, including a 2% unfavorable impact from foreign exchange.

2012 full-year GAPP net income rose 6.2% to $6.67 billion, with non-GAPP income of $11.74 billion, up 0.4%. Non-GAAP EPS was $3.82, excluding certain items; GAAP EPS came in at $2.16. Full-year worldwide sales were $47.3 billion, a fall of 2%, including a 3% unfavorable exchange impact. Merck’s shares were down 3.1% at $41.90 in midday trading.

Merck indicated that it expects to file five drugs for regulatory approval in 2013, including the insomnia drug candidate. But the company said it will not seek approval until 2014 for osteoporosis treatment odanacatib, a year later than analysts had expected.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
Biotechnology
Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
$160 million Series A round for Alveus
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
NAMs and the pragmatic path to safer first-in-human studies
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
Beacon Therapeutics’ Series C financing raises over $75 million
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Santhera licenses Agamree to Nxera Pharma
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
InduPro Therapeutics inks oncology collaboration with Lilly
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
TECregen banks $12.5 million for thymus regeneration tech
8 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Scenic Biotech
A clinical-stage biotech based in Amsterdam, specializing in "modifier therapy"—an approach that targets genes other than the primary disease-causing one, to restore cellular balance.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

NAMs and the pragmatic path to safer first-in-human studies
8 January 2026
Santhera licenses Agamree to Nxera Pharma
8 January 2026
TECregen banks $12.5 million for thymus regeneration tech
8 January 2026
Engitix adds $25m to fuel ECM-driven push in cancer and fibrosis
8 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze