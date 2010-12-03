Merck & Co to acquire insulin developer SmartCells in deal that could exceed $500 million

US drug giant Merck & Co (NYSE: MRK) says it has entered into a definitive agreement under which it will acquire SmartCells, a private company developing a glucose responsive insulin formulation for the treatment of diabetes mellitus, that could eventually earn the latter more than $500 million.

"Maintaining control of blood glucose levels represents a daily challenge for people living with diabetes," said Nancy Thornberry, senior vice president and head, diabetes and obesity franchise, Merck Research Laboratories. "Through the acquisition of SmartCells we have obtained innovative technology that may enable us to develop glucose-responsive insulins. If this investigational technology is ultimately approved for use with patients, it could provide an important new therapy for the treatment of diabetes. This holds the potential to significantly impact the treatment of this disease," she added.