Merck & Co to bank $175 million on selling its share of consumer JV with Johnson & Johnson

US drug giant Merck & Co (NYSE: MRK) said yesterday that it has sold its 50% interest in the Johnson & Johnson-Merck Consumer Pharmaceuticals joint venture (JJMCP) to Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) and its McNeil affiliates for a one-time payment of $175 million. The JV was formed in 1989 to develop, manufacture, market and distribute certain over-the-counter (OTC) consumer products in the USA and Canada.

Merck says its decision to sell its interest in the JV will allow it to fully focus on building the long-term growth prospects of the wholly-owned consumer products division that had been part of Schering-Plough prior to the 2009 merger. Under the terms the accord, Merck's rights to the Pepcid (famotidine) antacid brand outside the USA and Canada are not affected.