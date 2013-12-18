Merck & Co trialing MK-3475 with GSK’s pazopanib in renal cancer

US pharma giant Merck & Co (NYSE: MRK) says it has initiated a clinical trial to evaluate the combination of the company’s investigational anti-PD-1 immunotherapy, MK-3475, and UK-based GlaxoSmithKline’s (LSE: GSK) orally administered kinase inhibitor, pazopanib, in advanced renal cell carcinoma.
“Collaborations like this are central to Merck’s strategy to evaluate the potential of MK-3475 for the treatment of cancer,” said Iain Dukes, senior vice president, licensing and external scientific affairs, at Merck Research Laboratories, adding: “We look forward to initiating further collaborations to investigate MK-3475 in combination with other anti-cancer agents across a range of tumor types.”
Merck and GSK entered a collaboration to study MK-3475 with pazopanib and other agents in the UK drug major’s portfolio in the future. This Phase I/II clinical trial is designed to evaluatethe safety and efficacy of a combination of MK-3475 and pazopanibin treatment naive patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma. Further details of the collaboration were not disclosed.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze