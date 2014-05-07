Friday 9 January 2026

Merck & Co updates on near-term opportunities and strategy

Pharmaceutical
7 May 2014
merck-big

US pharma giant Merck & Co (NYSE:MRK), which has just sold its consumer health care business to Bayer (BAYN: DE) for $14.2 billion and entered into a cardiovascular collaboration with the German drug major (The Pharma Letter May 6), yesterday hosted an Investor Briefing where it highlighted progress on its strategic initiative to sharpen its commercial and R&D focus and drive growth and productivity.

Merck said it has implemented a focused, more agile operating model and a more flexible cost structure in order to drive growth and productivity for the long term. This has allowed the company to reduce costs, while at the same time take proactive steps to further sharpen its R&D and commercial focus and bolster its innovative pipeline. This includes greater integration between the company’s commercial and R&D organizations and improved therapeutic, pipeline and market prioritization to focus on the best opportunities for growth.

“We’re focusing on improving our growth opportunities by investing in the right programs, products and markets,” said Kenneth Frazier, chairman and chief executive, noting that “Merck is about translating cutting-edge science into medicines and vaccines that save and improve lives throughout the world. By bringing to market new products that make a meaningful difference to patients, payers and providers, we’ll continue to drive value for our shareholders and society.”

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
Biotechnology
Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
$160 million Series A round for Alveus
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
NAMs and the pragmatic path to safer first-in-human studies
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
Beacon Therapeutics’ Series C financing raises over $75 million
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Santhera licenses Agamree to Nxera Pharma
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
InduPro Therapeutics inks oncology collaboration with Lilly
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
TECregen banks $12.5 million for thymus regeneration tech
8 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Scenic Biotech
A clinical-stage biotech based in Amsterdam, specializing in "modifier therapy"—an approach that targets genes other than the primary disease-causing one, to restore cellular balance.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

NAMs and the pragmatic path to safer first-in-human studies
8 January 2026
Santhera licenses Agamree to Nxera Pharma
8 January 2026
TECregen banks $12.5 million for thymus regeneration tech
8 January 2026
Engitix adds $25m to fuel ECM-driven push in cancer and fibrosis
8 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze