Merck Ebola vaccine is well-tolerated by volunteers in early trials

The Ebola vaccine developed by pharma giant Merck & Co (NYSE: MRK) and NewLink has been well-tolerated by trial volunteers so far, bar a few cases of mild fever. Swiss researchers from the University Hospitals of Geneva said side effects of the Ebola vaccine had been minimal.
Merck bought the rights to the vaccine from NewLink for $50 million.
After being injected with the vaccine, volunteers stayed under observation for 90 minutes in the clinical trials unit, and researchers say the vaccines “triggered the expected inflammatory responses.”
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
