Thursday 8 January 2026

Merck KGaA 2nd-qtr sales slip, but EBITDA beats forecasts

Pharmaceutical
6 August 2013

German health care and chemicals firm Merck KGaA (MRK: DE) reported second-quarter 2013 financial results, posting revenues of 2.84 billion euros ($3.77 billion), down 0.4%, but representing organic growth of 2.8%. Negative currency effects were -3.4%, with the total figure missing forecasts of 2.84 billion euros by eight analysts polled by Dow Jones. Merck’s shares declined 3.4% to 121.67 euros by 9.52am this morning (August 6).

Sales (total revenues less royalty, license and commission income) grew organically by 3.3% in the second quarter of 2013 but the increase was offset by negative currency effects of -3.5%, with sales for the quarter coming in at 2.74 billion euros, effectively the same as a year ago.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) – pre one-times items – were 826.4 million euros, a rise of 10.7%, beating forecasts of 822.3 million euros, or 2.26 euros per share (+17.7%). Net income came in at 316.0 million euros compared to a 63.2 million-euro loss in the like, year earlier quarter, again beating estimates of 2.22 euros.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Company News Directory



More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
Biotechnology
Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
$160 million Series A round for Alveus
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
NAMs and the pragmatic path to safer first-in-human studies
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
Beacon Therapeutics’ Series C financing raises over $75 million
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Santhera licenses Agamree to Nxera Pharma
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
InduPro Therapeutics inks oncology collaboration with Lilly
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
TECregen banks $12.5 million for thymus regeneration tech
8 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Scenic Biotech
A clinical-stage biotech based in Amsterdam, specializing in "modifier therapy"—an approach that targets genes other than the primary disease-causing one, to restore cellular balance.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

NAMs and the pragmatic path to safer first-in-human studies
8 January 2026
Santhera licenses Agamree to Nxera Pharma
8 January 2026
TECregen banks $12.5 million for thymus regeneration tech
8 January 2026
Engitix adds $25m to fuel ECM-driven push in cancer and fibrosis
8 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze