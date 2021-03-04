Merck KGaA keeps building with 'superb business results'

German science and technology company Merck KGaA (MRK: DE) has reported impressive sales and earnings figures in its latest quarterly and full-year 2020 financial results.

The group’s adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) in 2020 rose 18.6% to 5.2 billion euros ($6.27 billion), meeting average analyst expectations. For the fourth quarter, this figure was 1.2 billion euros, a rise of 3.3%.

"Our focus on innovation-driven specialty businesses is paying off"Group sales for the year rose by 8.6% to 17.5 billion euros, while for the fourth quarter they were 5% higher than in the same period of 2019.