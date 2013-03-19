Merck KGaA links with Bristol-Myers for Glucophage promotion in China

German drugs and chemicals group Merck KGaA this morning announced a collaboration with US pharma major Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) for the promotion of its type 2 diabetes drug Glucophage (metformin hydrochloride) under different formulations in China. This partnership is a significant milestone for Merck as it strengthens its commitment to China.

Under terms of the agreement, Merck and B-MS will co-promote Glucophage in China through a profit-sharing arrangement. Glucophage has been marketed by Bristol-Myers Squibb-SASS in China since 1999. The two companies will utilize their existing resources and complementary strengths, with Bristol-Myers Squibb-SASS continuing to manufacture Glucophage’s IR (immediate release) formulation. The collaboration will seek to expand the geographic distribution of Glucophage as well as provide diabetes-related health and medical information including education for health professionals. In addition, the co-promotion will significantly increase outreach to hospitals. Other terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

Growing Chinese incidence of type 2 diabetes