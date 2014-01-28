Merck KGaA names new board members

E. Merck KG, which combines the financial interests of the Merck family and is general partner of Germany’s Merck KGaA (MRK: DE) with an interest of 70%, announced at this year's General Partners' Meeting, the family partners elected their representatives to the Family Board, which is the supervisory body of E. Merck KG.

Frank Stangenberg-Haverkamp, 65, has been elected as the new Chairman of the 12-member Family Board. Jon Baumhauer, 69, previously Chairman of the Family Board and Chairman of the Executive Board of E. Merck KG, has retired from his offices.

Mr Stangenberg-Haverkamp said: “For decades, Jon Baumhauer has uniquely shaped and successfully led the company and the Merck family of owners. The partners are exceptionally grateful to him for his leadership of the community of family members and for familiarizing the next generation with the company.”