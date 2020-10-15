Merck KGaA replaces retiring R&D chief

Germany’s Merck KGaA (MRK: DE) today announced that Dr Luciano Rossetti will be retiring as global head of R&D for the Healthcare business sector.

Dr Rossetti will be succeeded by Dr Danny Bar-Zohar, who will join the organization on November 1, 2020 as the new global head of development for the Healthcare business sector, and Dr Joern-Peter Halle, who will continue to serve as global head of research for the Healthcare business sector. Dr Rossetti will remain with the organization through December 31, 2020.

“Throughout his six-year tenure as global head of R&D, Luciano Rossetti has had a significant impact on our Healthcare organization and on the lives of patients,” said Belén Garijo, vice chairman of the executive board and deputy chief executive of Merck as well as CEO Healthcare, adding: “He has led the R&D organization through a strategic transformation that has delivered multiple tangible regulatory successes and most importantly, built a durable foundation for the future of scientific and medical innovation at Merck.”