Thursday 8 January 2026

Merck KGaA to invest 80 million euros in China pharma production

Pharmaceutical
15 November 2013
merck-serono-big

Germany’s Merck KGaA (MRK: DE) said this morning (November 15) that it plans to invest 80 million euros ($106.8 million) in a new pharmaceutical manufacturing facility in China, to be located in the Nantong Economical Technological Development Area (NETDA), in the Greater Shanghai region.

“This further investment in China reflects Merck’s long-term commitment to the country where our group has been present for 80 years,” said Belen Garijo, president and chief executive of Merck Serono, the biopharmaceutical division of Merck.

The new facility will focus on the bulk production and packaging of Glucophage (metformin), the beta-blocker Concor (bisoprolol) and Euthyrox (levothyroxine), Merck’s leading brands for the treatment of diabetes, cardiovascular diseases and thyroid disorders respectively.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Company News Directory



More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Tentative FDA nod, exclusivity for generic Dyanavel XR
Generics
Tentative FDA nod, exclusivity for generic Dyanavel XR
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
Servier Ventures launched by French pharma
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
AstraZeneca appoints Joris Silon as head of investor relations
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
Genmab selects Anthropic for AI-powered programs
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
Biolojic Design appoints new chief medical officer
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
GSK touts positive Phase III trial results for bepirovirsen
7 January 2026
Biotechnology
Ono fourth drug major to tap into Scenic take
7 January 2026

Company Spotlight

LB Pharmaceuticals
A U.S. clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company based in New York. It is focused on developing small-molecule medicines for neuropsychiatric disorders, with clinical studies run through external trial sites.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

AstraZeneca appoints Joris Silon as head of investor relations
8 January 2026
GSK touts positive Phase III trial results for bepirovirsen
7 January 2026
Basilea teams with Prokaryotics on first-in-class antifungals
7 January 2026
AstronauTx names Adam Rosenberg as chairman
7 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze