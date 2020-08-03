Merck KGaA v Merck Sharp & Dohme – Pharmaceutical trade marks partially revoked for non-use despite use across large breadth of the specification
The High Court has handed down its second judgment in Merck KGaA v Merck Sharp & Dohme ([2020] EWHC 1273 (Ch)), the long-running dispute between two pharmaceutical companies regarding use of the MERCK trade mark.
In this article, we look at the High Court’s decision to partially revoke four of Merck KGaA’s (MRK: DE) registered trade marks on the basis of non-use. The approach taken by the court in this case provides an indication of how courts and tribunals might resolve future disputes relating to pharmaceutical trade marks. It therefore provides useful insight to those applying for and managing pharmaceutical trade mark portfolios in the UK and EU.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze