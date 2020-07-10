Sunday 11 January 2026

Merck opens its largest M Lab collaboration center in Shanghai

10 July 2020
German pharma and life sciences major Merck KGaA (MRK: DE) today announced the opening its M Lab Collaboration Center in Shanghai, China, the company’s largest of nine centers worldwide.

Merck Innovation Hub, the first in China, started in late 2019, with the company announcing a 100 million renminbi ($14 million) seed fund injected into the China Innovation Hub,

“With the booming pharmaceutical industry in Asia and greater emphasis on novel drug therapies, we see an increase in R&D on leading-edge treatments including cell and gene therapies in China,” said Udit Batra, a member of the Merck executive board and chief executive, Life Science. “Our M Lab Collaboration Center offers customizable solutions and services that help bio pharmaceutical and biologics companies improve their processes from drug discovery, development to manufacturing — saving costs and increasing speed to market,” he added.

