Merck revokes registration for its next-generation sleeping pill Belsomra in Russia

18 May 2021
US pharma giant Merck & Co’s (NYSE: MRK) Russian MSD unit has revoked the registration certificate on its Belsomra (suvorexant) next-generation sleeping pill in Russia, due to the inability of the company to generate sales in the local market, reports The Pharma Letter’s local correspondent.

The drug lost its registration in Russia in April this year. It was approved in the USA and the European Union in 2014, while in Russia suvorexant was cleared in 2016. According to Russian pharma analytics agency DSM Group, during the validity of the registration certificate in Russia, not a single pack of the drug was sold in the Russian market. For four years, the drug has not been included in the list of vital and essential in Russia, which prevented selling at its maximum selling price.

Cost deterrent to uptake

