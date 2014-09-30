Merck's entry into allergic rhinitis market will send total market value soaring by 2018, says GlobalData

The US market for treatments of allergic rhinitis is set to see its value increase fourfold by 2018, according to research and consulting firm GlobalData.
Its latest report states that the US market will rise from $172.5 million in 2013 to $688.25 million by 2018, which represents a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 31.88%. This increase will be driven by the expansion of allergen immunotherapy options, particularly the introduction of allergen immunotherapy tablets. The entrance of US pharma giant Merck & Co (NYSE: MRK) to the market will fuel this further as European companies target it through licensing agreements following ongoing economic and regulatory constraints in the EU.
Claire Gibson, cardiovascular and metabolic disorder analyst at GlobalData, said: “The US allergy immunotherapy market will be invigorated by the launches of three sublingual immunotherapy tablets this year, namely two grass tablets, Greer’s Oralair [grass pollen allergen extract] and Merck’s Grastek [timothy grass pollen allergen extract], and the latter’s ragweed allergy tablet Ragwitek [ragweed allergen extract]. These new products offer a more convenient dosing regimen than existing therapies, addressing a significant unmet need. The US specific immunotherapies market has previously been restricted to subcutaneous formulations, which must be administered in a clinical setting.”
